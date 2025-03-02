Seven Held for Gambling Near Mir Alam Tank

Hyderabad: The Attapur police, the special operations team (SOT) of the Cyberabad police and the zonal force arrested seven persons for alleged gambling near Mir Alam Tank on Saturday night. Attapur inspector K. Nageshwar Rao identified the accused as Syed Fakruddin, Mohd. Imran, Mohd. Aziuddin, Meer Azam Ali, Syed Meraj, Mohd Wajeed, and Mohd Aziz. Police seized Rs 60,520 from them, as well as two solar lights. Police also apprehended three persons for consuming liquor in public.

Pubs, farmhouses open till late in midnight raided, 14 held

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Saturday raided 510 places during a special drive along with personnel from the special operations team and the Women's Safety Wing. Among the places raided were pubs, farmhouses, hookah parlours and establishments that were open till late in the night.

The drive resulted in cases against 14 persons for testing positive for ganja, cases against two pubs for violations, 26 cases of prostitution, 57 cases of nuisance in public, and one case for gambling.

Two cases were booked under the NDPS Act, six under the Excise Act, two for triple riding, 18 for improper number plates, and one under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act. The police also seized four vehicles without documentation.

One held, 102 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: The Choutuppal police on Sunday arrested one Nakul Kailash Gaikwad and seized 102 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 51 lakh that he was transporting from Visakhapatnam to Maharashtra. Police intercepted him at the Panthangi toll plaza and also seized the car he was carrying the contraband in. Bhongir DCP M. Rajesh Chandra Gaikwad had been transporting ganja for five years and had been arrested in four NDPS cases. Two other accused, Setu of Uttar Pradesh and Veerababu of AP, drug peddlers, were absconding.