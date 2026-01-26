Seven From Hyderabad Get Padma Shri Awards

Hyderabad: Seven scientists, doctors and social contributors from Hyderabad were conferred the Padma Shri, the nation’s fourth highest civilian honour, by the Centre on Sunday.

The conferees include aerospace engineer Chandramouli Gaddamanugu, who directed the Akash missile system from the development stage to deployment during Operation Sindoor.

Gastroenterologist Dr Guduru Venkat Rao of AIG Hospitals has performed over 12,000 surgeries and 16,000 endoscopies. He was the first to perform a trans-oral endoscopic appendectomy and has been involved in the development of a macro-encapsulation device for diabetes.

Rama Reddy Mamidi was awarded Padma Shri posthumously, three months after his death, for establishing women dairy cooperatives and strengthening rural cooperatives.

Kuchipudi dancer Deepika Reddy, 38, has been associated with the promotion of Indian classical dance internationally.

Prof. Mamidala Jagesh Kumar has worked in academic administration and contributed to education reforms related to CUET, NEP and distance learning.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy congratulated the recipients from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who have been selected for the Padma awards. He said the honour was a recognition of their dedication and service.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Dr Venkat Rao, director and chief surgical gastroenterology at AIG Hospitals, said, "This is indeed a moment of profound sense of gratitude and with deep humility I must say that it is beyond an individual achievement. It belongs to the collective spirit of teamwork, commitment, and shared purpose that defines everything we do at AIG Hospitals."

“I am deeply indebted to my colleagues, fellow surgeons, clinicians, nurses, technicians, administrators, and every member of the AIG family whose dedication to patient care makes excellence possible every single day. Special mention to Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy here who has been a constant support all throughout my career. I sincerely thank the government of India and the government of Telangana.”

Krishnamurthy Balasubramanian, material scientist, focused his work on critical minerals, defence and space applications. He also contributed to prosthetic implants, cryogenic engine materials, electric mobility, biomedical devices and metallurgical research.

Dr Kumaraswamy Thangaraj from the CCMB, was conferred the Padma Shri in science and engineering. His work focused on population genetics and genetic history of Indian populations. His wife Deepa Selvi Rani works at CCMB, and his son is pursuing fourth-year MBBS at Gandhi Medical College.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle from Tamil Nadu, Dr Thangaraj said he had been working on genetics for 30 years, focusing on population history, migration patterns and genetic relationships. He said his team identified population-specific diseases, mapped genetic causes and conducted genetic screening and counselling to help prevent such diseases.

He said that mitochondrial diseases affecting children were identified over the past two decades, following which a society was formed to create awareness among doctors and experts, contributing to long-term public health understanding.

Dr Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy, 85, was awarded the Padma Shri for his wok in medicine. An oncologist, he performed the first perioperative brain interstitial implant. He introduced hypofractionated radiotherapy and short-course radiation for cancer treatment and founded the Cure Foundation.

Dr Anand Reddy said his work has focused on improving access to cancer care, introducing evidence-based radiation protocols, and expanding treatment options for patients across economic backgrounds.

He has been involved in radiation oncology for over four decades and has trained in multiple international institutions, including the UK, the US, Australia and Germany. “My work has been centred on introducing newer radiation techniques such as stereotactic radiosurgery, hypofractionated radiotherapy and organ-preserving treatments, while keeping patient quality of life at the core,” he said.

Rama Reddy Mamidi was awarded Padma Shri posthumously for his work in the field of social service and cooperative development. He established women dairy cooperatives, strengthened rural cooperatives and contributed to the development of cooperative laws.

Rama Reddy headed the Co-operative Development Foundation (CDF) and worked in cooperative-led growth in animal husbandry. He developed cooperative structures to support rural livelihoods, trained farmers in livestock management and finance, and promoted women-led cooperatives.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, his wife Shyamala Reddy said, “This is an honour that he should have been alive to see. Our two daughters work in the United States. I came to know about the award after they informed me. He was unwell for the last two years and passed away three months ago at the age of 83.”

She said that around two lakh women and one lakh men are working in 755 thrift societies (Podupu Sanghams) established by him, with assets worth ₹500 crore. He also established the Mulukanoor Mahila Dairy, which began with 24 women and now reports annual profits of ₹200 crore. Through the Sangam Lakshmi Bai Trust, he supported education from school to college level, benefiting around 500 students.

Kuchipudi dancer Deepika Reddy, 38, was awarded the Padma Shri in the art category. She has been associated with the promotion of Indian classical dance internationally.

Speaking with Deccan Chronicle, she said, “I am overwhelmed! I thank the government of India for this honour. My aim now is to train more youth in a world dominated by the western choices.”

Prof. Mamidala Jagesh Kumar was awarded in literature and education. He worked in academic administration and contributed to education reforms related to CUET, NEP and distance learning.

Prof. Kumar, a native of Mamidala of Thipparthy mandal in Nalgonda district, is a former chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and a past Vice Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).