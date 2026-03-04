Devotees Injured During Agnigundala Ritual at Nalgonda Temple

Nalgonda: Several devotees suffered burn injuries while performing the Agnigundala ritual at the Sri Parvathi Ramalingeswara Swamy temple in Amanagallu village of Vemulapalli mandal, Nalgonda district, on Wednesday.

According to police, the ritual is conducted annually at the temple. However, this year, an accident occurred when a woman slipped while devotees were carrying the rath across burning coals, causing several others to fall into the fire.

Officials from the Vemulapalli police station said their team rushed to the spot and rescued the injured devotees immediately. “None of them sustained serious injuries. They are currently undergoing treatment,” a police official stated.

Further details are awaited.