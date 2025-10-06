Seven Cars Collide Near Rajendranagar Toll Gate on ORR Exit-17

HYDERABAD: Seven cars collided with each other in a pile-up near the Rajendranagar toll gate on the Outer Ring Road Exit 17, at about 1 pm on Sunday, the incident reportedly triggered by a senior citizen driver. While the vehicles sustained damage, no casualties were reported and all occupants of the vehicles were safe. The incident, however, caused a traffic jam as police moved in to remove the vehicles and people milled around the spot. According to Rajendranagar traffic inspector Ch Raju, the incident occurred after a driver tried to switch towards the left and braked suddenly, leading to the vehicle immediately behind ramming it. Five vehicles following behind them collided into them. The traffic jam was cleared by the Rajendranagar traffic police. “As all the vehicles on the ORR are usually overspeeding, the ones behind could not avert the accident,” the inspector said. Passengers and drivers of all the cars reached the Rajendranagar police station and based on the complaint of one of the drivers – Venkata Naik – a case was registered. The car driver for the first car has been identified as Gangadhar, 65, a resident of Ibrahimpatnam. “We have booked a car damage case against Gangadhar,” Rajendranagar inspector K. Kastro said. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Couple Arrested for Physically Abusing 4-yr-old Daugther

HYDERABAD: The Miyapur police arrested a couple on Saturday for allegedly subjecting their four-year-old girl daughter to severe physical abuse over several months, causing grievous injuries across her body. Investigation officer K. Shirisha Reddy identified the accused as Mohammed Javeed, 22, an autorickshaw driver, and his wife, Sabha Nazneem alias Sabanaa, 21, of Old Hafeezpet. Police said Sabanaa was earlier married to Md Tajuddin, with whom she had the four-year-old daughter. That marriage failed and she had married Javed and moved to his place with her daughter. According to the complaint filed by a local resident, the minor girl was found crying near a kirana shop at Youth Colony on October 1. On inquiry, the child said her father had beaten her with a mobile phone charger wire and cut her fingernails and toenails. The complainant noticed bleeding injuries on her hands, legs, face, back, and abdomen, and informed the police. The accused had also burnt the right side of the girl’s neck using a heater, police said. Investigation revealed that Javed, the stepfather, and Sabanaa, the mother, had allegedly been assaulting the girl with household objects, and neglecting her basic needs. “Although they confessed to the crime, they did not clearly explain why they tortured the girl. Sabanaa said the girl sometimes disrupted their sleep and refused to eat, an official from the police station said. Police first shifted the victim to a hospital, where doctors confirmed that her injuries were “grievous in nature”. Based on witness statements and medical reports, the police arrested the couple on Saturday and seized the heater, charger wire, and nail cutter used in the assault.

Man Arrested for Abetting Suicide of 17-yr-old Niece

HYDERABAD: The Petbasheerabad police on Friday arrested one Srinivas for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 17-year-old niece, who ended her life at her residence in Kompally on Thursday evening. According to the police, the girl had died by suicide allegedly due to frequent harassment by her uncle over repayment of a private loan. In a suicide note recovered from the spot, she blamed Srinivas and his parents for humiliating and harassing her family over a Rs 5 lakh loan taken jointly by her late father and the accused. Her father had died by suicide eight months ago following financial distress. Since then, Srinivas had allegedly continued to demand repayment and asked the family to vacate the house. Based on a complaint from the victim’s mother, police registered a case and took Srinivas into custody for further investigation.

Medipally Police Bust Illegal Bakery Unit

Hyderabad: Medipally police busted an illegal bakery unit, FB Cakes that was being operated in unhygienic conditions at Boduppal Kaman in Peerzadiguda limits where synthetic food colours. Nunavath Sathish and Surya Vishwanath who tried to escape were arrested during the raid, police said. The accused were manufacturing and selling bakery products without obtaining licenses or approvals from the authorities concerned. They were using synthetic food colours and expired ingredients in an unhygienic environment. The teams seized materials including nine one-kg cakes, 15 half-kg cakes, bottles of synthetic food colours, glycerine, expired almond crush, and multiple bottles of coloured cake sprays.