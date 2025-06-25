Seven Accused In Murder Case Sentenced To Lifer In Jagtial

KARIMNAGAR: Seven people accused in a 2021 murder case under the Ibrahimpatnam Police Station limits were sentenced to life imprisonment and fined ₹3,500 each by District Sessions Judge C. Ratna Padmavathi. The verdict was delivered on Wednesday in Jagtial district.

According to the police, all seven convicts belong to the same family and were identified as Sunke Ramesh, Raju, Ranjith, Suresh, Lakshmi, Rajeshwari, and Dasharath, residents of Ibrahimpatnam village.

The incident occurred on June 15, 2021, during a wedding ceremony, where a verbal altercation broke out between Sunke Ramesh’s family and the deceased, Padala Raja Reddy, along with his brother Padala Chinna Raja Reddy. The argument escalated into a violent attack, with Ramesh and his family members allegedly assaulting the brothers using iron rods and sticks, causing severe injuries.

Padala Raja Reddy succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a government hospital. His brother, Chinna Raja Reddy, who survived the assault, later filed a complaint with the Ibrahimpatnam police.

Following the complaint, police arrested all seven members of Sunke Ramesh’s family after an investigation. Upon trial, the district court found them guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, superintendent of police Ashok Kumar appreciated the police team for their efforts and stated that those involved in criminal activities cannot escape justice. He added that the police, in coordination with court officials, are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the guilty are punished swiftly.