Setwin to Expand Skill Training Centres Across Telangana: Chairman

Telangana
26 Jan 2026 11:26 PM IST

More centres are planned to improve access to skill development programmes, he added.

Hyderabad:Setwin chairman N, Giridhar Reddy on Monday said the organisation’s skill training and employment services will be expanded across Telangana, with plans to open more centres in different regions.

Speaking after unfurling the National Flag at the Society for Employment Promotion & Training (Setwin) headquarters in Purani Haveli on Republic Day, he said the 31st training centre was recently inaugurated in Makthal by minister Vakiti Srihari. More centres are planned to improve access to skill development programmes, he added.

Reddy asked employees to work with commitment to strengthen Setwin’s role in training youth and improving employability. Setwin managing director K. Venugopal Rao, administrative officer Jagannathan, training incharge Naveen Kumar, Asif Ali and other staff members were present.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

