Setting up Rythu Discom Fast-Tracked; License Application Filed on Ugadi

Hyderabad: The process of establishing the third power distribution company (DISCOM) in Telangana is progressing rapidly. The new entity has been named Telangana Rythu Power Distribution Company Limited (TGRPDCL).

TGRPDCL has submitted an application to the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi on Thursday seeking a distribution license to commence operations in the state.

As per the orders issued by the State government on March 11, a senior IAS officer has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director, while four directors from existing DISCOMs have been appointed as Directors. Further, the Governor, Special Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Energy), CMD of Telangana TRANSCO, CMD of the Rythu DISCOM, CMDs of Southern and Northern DISCOMs, and the Directors (Finance) of both DISCOMs have been designated as shareholders.

On this occasion, TGRPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui stated that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had accorded approval for the incorporation of TGRPDCL on March 18. He said that the State government was establishing the DISCOM with an objective of providing dedicated, reliable, and quality power supply to farmers, and the license application was submitted on Ugadi with the aim of delivering improved, farmer-centric services.

He further informed that, as part of preparatory arrangements, a total of 51 engineers and staff members have been deputed from the Southern and Northern DISCOMs to work at the corporate office.