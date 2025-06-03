Serial Killer Evades Law for Years

Hyderabad:A typical average-looking middle-aged male construction worker, who regularly frequents toddy shops after his work, has a shockingly demonic criminal background. He is accused of killing 18 women since 2003. He was jailed four times and convicted thrice. Yet he hoodwinks the system to get free and pursue what has become his life goal: Use women and kill them mercilessly.

The modus operandi of Miana Ramulu, is simple: Visit a toddy shop and look for a single woman. If he finds one, he befriends her, lures her to a remote place, assaults her sexually and murders her. He burns the face with alcohol to avoid identification.



Ramulu has multiple cases of murder pending against him across Hyderabad and has multiple convictions. His first offence — a murder — was in 2003. But he was first arrested in 2006 for the murder of his brother in the Raidurg police limits.



After he was released on bail, he was arrested in September 2009 by the Narsingi police. During the interrogation, he confessed to police that he had murdered six other people at Toopran in 2003, Sangareddy Rural in 2005, Dundigal in 2008, Narsapur in 2008, and Kukatpally in 2006 and 2009.



According to police sources, Ramulu, who was originally from Sangareddy district, was married at the age of 21 in 2003 to a woman, who subsequently eloped with another man. After the failed marriage, Ramulu turned psychotic and began to target single women.



For a murder that he committed in 2009, Ramulu was arrested and convicted to life imprisonment. Two years after his internment, he scripted a dramatic escape, worthy of a movie sequence.



According to sources, he was placed in a separate cell after he started behaving psychotically with his inmates of the prison cell. When he continued to exhibit manic behaviour, jail officials shifted him to the Institute of Mental Health at Erragadda for treatment, where he put up with five other patients. He escaped the hospital with all his inmates in December 2011.



Subsequently, he killed five more women in the next two years. In 2013, he was again arrested and convicted for a murder. However, after spending five years in prison, he was released in 2018 for “good behaviour”.



His murder count, which started in 2003, reached 16 in 2019 — or the 11 years that he was out of prison.



Ramulu’s plot, however, unravelled in 2021, when he committed his 18th murder — of a woman — at Ghatkesar.

In January 2021, the Ghatkesar police found a woman dead in Ankushapur. They could not identify the woman as her face was burned with alcohol. They found her bangles, a cover with a shirt, which is typically worn by women construction workers and earrings, and a water bottle at the spot.

They found a slip of paper with an incomplete nine-digit mobile number. When the Ghatkesar police found the missing number, it took them to a labourer from Yousufguda. The police detained him, suspecting him to be the killer, as the woman too was believed to be a construction worker. They, however, later realised he was not the culprit and released him.

The person, however, identified the woman as the one who approached him for work at Yousufguda and took his mobile number. The Ghatkesar police found a match to the woman in a missing complaint lodged by the relatives of a missing woman in the Jubilee Hills police station. The relatives identified the victim based on her belongings.



The police then intensified their probe, checking hundreds of CCTV cameras, only to find Ramulu trying to avoid falling in a camera’s field. The first glimpse of the murderer’s face was captured at a toddy shop in Jubilee Hills, where he met the deceased woman. They both travelled by the Metro Rail.



The Ghatkesar police and SOT teams finally arrested Ramulu while he was relaxing, confident that the police could not reach him.



Ramulu’s trial was difficult for the prosecution. Defence counsel had pointed out many loopholes. As Ramulu was wearing a mask, which was a common practice during the Covid pandemic period in 2021, his counsel claimed that the person seen in the CCTV footage could be someone else and that the police were falsely implicating his client.



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the public prosecutor, who successfully argued against the killer, said the case was tough and she had to refer to several Supreme Court citations.



“Ramulu was also identified by the owner of a jewellery shop, where he had sold the anklets of the deceased woman. Additionally, the woman’s brother identified the anklets. The toddy shop owner identified Ramulu as he knew the victim, who was a regular to the shop. All these points helped us establish that Ramulu was the murderer,” she said.



Ramulu also committed five more murders in Bowenpally, two in Chandanagar, one in Dundigal in 2012 and one in Bowenpally in 2013. He was arrested by Bowenpally police and was later released after the conviction in October 2018. Later, he killed another woman in Shamirpet in July 2019 and one in Patancheru in 2019. He was again released from jail in July 2020.

In December 2020, he committed one murder in Alwal and another at Ghatkesar in December 2021, which sealed his fate conclusively.

List of murders, arrests and convictions

2003: Toopran, first murder



2005: Sangareddy Rural



2006: Raidurg, murdered brother, arrested for first time.

2006: Kukatpally

2008: Dundigal



2008: Narsapur



2009: Kukatpally



2009: Narsingi, arrested and convicted for first time. Get himself shifted to mental asylum, escapes.



2012: Eight murders, five in Bowenpally; two in Chandanagar and one in Dundigal



2013: Bowenpally, arrested, and convicted



2013-2018: Imprisoned for five years, released on good behaviour



2019: Shamirpet, Patancheru; arrested and released in July 2020

2020: Alwal

2021: Ghatkesar, convicted again for the murder.

2025: Arrested and convicted.