Separate Welfare Board Will Benefit Building Workers: BRS

Warangal: The state government should not hand over the welfare work for construction workers to the insurance companies and must establish a separate welfare board to benefit the workers, demanded former government chief whip and BRS party district unit president Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar.



In the past, the BRS government has implemented several schemes for the building construction and other workers, but the Congress government is trying to privatize all those welfare schemes introduced by the BRS government, he alleged.

The Congress government ahead of the Assembly session announced that it would distribute one lakh motor bikes to workers of various sectors, but did not keep its promise till date.

By appointing a welfare board advisory committee with members of worker unions, the government must utilise the funds allocated to the workers judicially and must provide better medical treatment through Aarogyasri health card.

If any worker dies accidentally, the government must sanction ex gratia of `10 lakh and for normal death Rs 5 lakh along with enhancing the allocation of funds to Rs 1 lakh for delivery expenditures for female workers and for the final rites of a worker, he demanded.

If the government is not going to fulfil the demands of the workers by September 23, the BRS along with workers will lay seize to the labour commissioner office, he warned.

Later, former government chief whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar along with CITU members N. Ravi, T. Uppalaiah, T. Sarangapani, P. Ashok, S. Bikshapathi, Sampurna, Manjula and K. Shyam released the poster of Chalo Hyderabad.