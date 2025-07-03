Separate Hostels For Tribal Girls, Boys At HPS

Hyderabad:The Tribal Welfare Department has ordered the establishment of two separate hostels, one for boys and one for girls, for students it sponsors at Hyderabad Public School, Ramanthapur and Begumpet.

At a review meeting with bankers on Wednesday, Hyderabad additional collector G. Mukund Reddy directed banks to step up loan disbursements in the district, with particular emphasis on education and housing loans. He reviewed loan distribution, overall banking transactions, and the progress of development and welfare programmes under the 2024-25 annual credit plan.



Meanwhile, the Telangana State Most Backward Classes Development Department has announced a free, four-day skill-development programme for unemployed youth in Hyderabad. Interested candidates can apply online at tgobmms.cgg.gov.in by July 12, 2025.

