Hyderabad: Seniors Citizens flock to polling stations to cast votes

Hyderabad: Embracing the challenges, many senior citizens in Telangana, particularly in Hyderabad have flocked to polling stations to cast their votes on Monday.



Tollywood veteran actor, Kota Srinivas Rao has also casted his vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills. The 81-year-old actor was assisted by a volunteer.



Telangana has recorded a 24.31 percent voter turnout till 11 am.

Some elders With the help of walking sticks, while some used the wheelchairs available at the polling booths have exercised their franchise in the fourth phase of general elections.The polling volunteers have also extended their support to the senior citizens as they defy the odds to cast a vote.While many elders have used the experimental 'vote at home' service launched by the election commission this year, some seniors have opted to visit polling stations.