Senior Maoist Paparao Surrenders Before Vijay Sharma In Major Anti-Maoist Breakthrough

Cherla / Chhattisgarh: In a significant development in anti-Maoist operations, senior Maoist leader Paparao alias Sunnam Chandrayya, also known as Mangu Dada, surrendered before Vijay Sharma on Wednesday along with 17 of his followers, marking a major setback for Maoist activity in the Bastar region.

Paparao, who served as secretary of the West Bastar Division Committee and a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, reportedly came out of the forest on Tuesday along with his group. He had a reward of ₹2 crore announced on his head, according to local reports.

A Maoist since 1990, Paparao played a key role in expanding insurgent operations across the Dandakaranya region and was allegedly involved in several major violent incidents over the years. He had earlier functioned as a zonal committee commander and was considered one of the most influential remaining Maoist leaders in the region.

His wife, Urmila, who served as Pamed Area Committee commander, was killed earlier in an encounter with security forces.



