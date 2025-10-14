Senior Maoist Leader Venugopal Surrenders

HYDERABAD: Senior CPI (Maoist) leader and its politburo member Mallojula Venugopal alias Sonu surrendered to police with 60 cadres and 50 weapons. Chief of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, and member of the CPI (Maoist) Central Committee, Venugopal recently called for “temporarily renouncing armed struggle” and resigned from the party.

He is the brother of late Maoist leader Mallojula Koteshwar Rao (Kishenji).



