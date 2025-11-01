Senior Congress Leader Zulfikar Ahmed Passes Away

Adilabad: Senior Congress leader Mohd. Zulfikar Ahmed, 60, son of former Congress MLC late Sulthan Ahmed, passed away due to ill health at his residence in Red Hills, Hyderabad, on Friday.

Julfikar Ahmed had earlier served as chairman of the Chennur Market Committee in Mancherial district. Minister for Labour Gaddam Vivek, former MLAs Koneru Konappa and Balka Suman, along with several other political leaders, paid floral tributes to the departed leader. His body was laid to rest in Chennur.