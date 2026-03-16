Senior Congress Leader T. Jeevan Reddy to Quit Party After 40 Years; Set to Join BRS

Hyderabad: In a dramatic turn of events for the Congress party in Jagtial district, veteran leader and former minister T. Jeevan Reddy has decided to end his four-decade-long association with the party. He reportedly told his followers that he will be joining the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on the 25th of this month, marking a significant political shift. The move is said to have been triggered by his long-standing rift with Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar.

Ever since Kumar joined the Congress two years ago, Reddy has felt increasingly sidelined and stripped of the prominence he once held, leaving him deeply dissatisfied with the local leadership. His decision to part ways comes after years of frustration and disillusionment within the party he loyally served for 40 years.

Reddy’s entry into the BRS is expected to be nothing short of a spectacle. Reports suggest that he is planning a massive public meeting in Jagtial, where he will officially don the pink scarf, symbolising his allegiance to the BRS. The announcement has sent ripples through the political landscape of the district, signaling a significant boost to the BRS ahead of crucial political battles.



