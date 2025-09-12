Senior Citizen Duped of Rs.21 Lakh in Digital Arrest, Aadhaar Misuse Scam in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 75-year-old resident of Yakutpura received a call recently from fraudsters posing as police officers.

They claimed his Aadhaar was misused to open a bank account linked to a money laundering case. Through WhatsApp video calls, one impersonated an IPS officer in uniform, showing fake documents and warning him not to reveal the matter as it was a national secret. They threatened arrest, fine, and imprisonment, and pressured him to cooperate by transferring money for verification.

Believing their threats, he transferred Rs.21.01 lakh in five RTGS and NEFT transactions between August 19 and September 2, 2025. The fraudsters even sent forged letters with government seals to gain his trust. When they demanded more money and did not refund, he realized it was a scam and lodged a complaint.

In an advisory, the police said any law enforcement agency will never call to inform about the arrest and clarified that there is no such thing as “digital arrest.” No law enforcement agency will ask to transfer money for verification or investigation.

The cybercriminals are posing as officials from the CBI, Police departments, or the government agencies and falsely claiming that bank accounts are involved in money laundering or financial crimes.

They may share fake documents like CBI warrants, FIRs, or even forged Supreme Court orders to create fear and gain your trust. Do not share bank account details, OTP, or personal information over phone calls.

Verify the identity of any caller claiming to be a government officer through official contact numbers. Do not act out of fear or secrecy — consult family members or local police immediately.

Never transfer money to unknown individuals or accounts based on verbal threats or unofficial instructions. This scam is designed to create fear and exploit senior citizens emotionally and financially.

Awareness and prompt reporting are key to preventing further victimization. Report such incidents immediately to the 1930 Cyber Helpline or www.cybercrime.gov.in. In case of any emergency of cyber frauds please call or WhatsApp 8712665171.