Senior Citizen Crimes in Telangana Dip; Murders Rise

HYDERABAD: Crimes againsts in Telangana dipped by 1.4 per cent, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, 2023, indicated. The crime rate is calculated as crimes per one lakh of population. India registered 27,886 cases of crimes against senior citizens in 2023, a marginal dip from 28,545 in 2022.

The majority of the crimes against elderly citizens included forgery, cheating, criminal trespass, and causing simple hurt. Over 600 forgery cases were registered in Telangana, where victims were senior citizens. Around 330 cases of criminal trespass were registered, while 89 were victims of criminal intimidation.

A total of 269 theft cases were registered across Telangana. These still occupy 6.51 per cent share in a total of 4,130 cases registered across the country.

Despite an overall decrease in crimes against senior citizens, murders of elderly persons have increased. While a total of 59 cases of murders of senior citizens were reported in 2022, 74 senior citizens were murdered in Telangana in 2023, almost six per cent of the total 1,228 murdered across the country.

While cases of criminal trespass observed a decrease from last year (346 in 2022), cases of forgery and cheating pertaining to senior citizens saw an increase, from 655 in 2022 to 663 in 2023.