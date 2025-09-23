Senior Citizen Cheated of Rs.26.06 Lakh in Digital Arrest

Hyderabad: A 68-year-old resident of Humayun Nagar was cheated of Rs.26.06 lakh by fraudsters impersonating officials of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), NIA, and even the DGP.

The victim first received a call falsely alleging links to money laundering and terrorism related to Pahalgam attacks in Kashmir and during WhatsApp video calls, the accused showed forged arrest warrants and fabricated documents to threaten arrest.

Under fear and pressure, the victim prematurely closed fixed deposits and transferred Rs.6.06 lakh from Kotak Mahindra Bank and RBL Bank, and later, Rs.20 lakh from his wife’s account, all into an account in the name of “Hentry Jones.”

The fraudsters even sent forged RBI letters to strengthen their claims. The victim, kept under intimidation and warned not to inform anyone, only disclosed the matter after his family grew suspicious, following which he reported the case to the Cyber Crime Helpline (1930)