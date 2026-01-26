Selfie Attempt Turns Fatal: Three Cousins Drown in Nagarkurnool; One Rescued

Hyderabad: Three children of a family fell into a pond and drowned in an agricultural pond, the tragedy being triggered by an attempt to take a selfie, at Mucherlapally of Urokonda mandal in Nagarkurnool on Sunday. A woman who stepped in to help but also began drowning was rescued and taken to safety.

The deceased were a 15-year-old girl, her 11-year-old brother and their cousin, also aged 15. They were studying in Hyderabad and had gone to their native place for holidays.

According to police, the children had accompanied their family members to the fields. When the elders were working, the children went to the pond. Locals reported that one of the children attempted to take a selfie and slipped into the water.

Her brother and the cousin jumped in to help and began drowning. Another worker, Vidya, daughter of farmer Venugopal Reddy, noticed them and tried to help but she also began drowning. Rani, who was working nearby, noticed them and managed to rescue Vidya. The three children drowned in water, police said.

Rani alerted the family members of the three children who informed the police. Urokonda police visited the place and retrieved the three bodies which were shifted to the area hospital for postmortem.