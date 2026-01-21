Self-Taught Adivasi Artist Preserves Adivasi Traditions on Canvas

Adilabad: Mesram Ramu, 25, a self-taught Adivasi artist, is striving to preserve his community’s unique culture and traditions through his paintings and carry them forward to future generations. He developed an interest in drawing and colours during his school days and later honed his skills by watching tutorials on YouTube. At the Nagoba Jatara, he displayed 25 acrylic paintings on canvas depicting Adivasi culture and traditions.

For the first time, Ramu participated this year in the padayatra undertaken by members of the Mesram clan to collect gangajal. He said the journey helped him closely observe the rituals, aesthetics and spiritual practices associated with the Nagoba Jatara.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Ramu, a resident of Soyamguda village in Gudihathnoor mandal, said he learnt several new aspects of the rituals connected with Nagoba, including the practice of walking to the Godavari river to collect sacred water and performing abhishekam with gangajal to the deity.

He said he also gathered information on the history of Nagoba and the associated rituals from community elders, adding that traditional knowledge would help him depict cultural practices more authentically in his paintings.

Ramu said working with acrylic colours on canvas requires patience and commitment to retain the essence and relevance of each subject. He recalled that his interest in art began while studying in Class 8 at a tribal Ashram school, when he drew a pencil sketch of his teacher Dattu. Encouragement from friends further motivated him to pursue painting.

His works include themes such as the ‘Bhetting of the Mesram clan’, women building anthills, Bheemdev, unique rituals performed during Adivasi marriages, ‘Budbave’ rituals involving frogs, and portraits and sketches of elderly Adivasi community members.

Ramu said visitors to his exhibition appreciated his paintings, but none were sold over the past two days, with many citing the high prices. He expressed hope that his works might find buyers if he were to hold a solo exhibition in cities such as Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru. He also appealed to the state government to extend support for organising an exhibition in Hyderabad.

S. Vikas of Indravelli, who viewed Ramu’s paintings at the Nagoba Jatara exhibition, said the artworks vividly portrayed important rituals and aesthetics of Adivasi culture and observed that such paintings help preserve and pass on the community’s traditions to future generations.