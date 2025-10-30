Seized Narcotics worth Rs.4.56 Cr Destroyed in Ranga Reddy district

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police destroyed seized drugs including cocaine, ganja, MDMA and LSD worth Rs.4.56 crore

The Drug Disposal Committee of Hyderabad City Police headed by its Chairman, N. Swetha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Detective Department (DD), under the supervision of Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, took the initiative to destroy the contraband drugs.

As many as 6.477 grams of cocaine, 1585.907 kgs ganja, 4.6 grams of ecstasy pills, 4450 ml of hash oil, four LSD bolts, 159.4 grams of MDMA, three tablets of Nitravet, and two papers of OCB paper was destroyed, said Swetha.

These drugs worth Rs.4.56 crore were seized in 128 cases registered in 26 police stations of Hyderabad from 2019 to 2025. The drugs were destroyed through G.J. Multiclave (India) Pvt. Ltd., a bio medical waste management and handling services, at Edulapalle village in Nandigama mandal in Rangareddy district.

Last year 2024, the first and second phase contraband drugs worth Rs.10.56 crore pertaining to 326 cases were destroyed