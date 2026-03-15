Seethakka: TG Considering Welfare Board For Hamali Workers

WARANGAL: The state government is committed to the welfare of hamali workers and is actively discussing the formation of a dedicated welfare board for them, panchayat raj minister Seethakka said on Sunday.

She was speaking at the ‘Hamali Maha Garjana’, a massive show of strength organised by the Telangana Hamali Union at Haigreevachary Grounds in Balasamudram, Hanamkonda district. Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy and MLC Prof. Kodandaram also attended the programme.

The event began with a rally in which thousands of hamali workers participated, marching from Ambedkar Junction at Public Garden to the meeting venue. Prior to the rally, MLA Naini Rajender Reddy paid floral tributes at the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and flagged off the procession.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA described labourers as the backbone of societal development and said their hard work sustains the economy. He announced an allocation of Rs 20 lakh from his Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for the welfare of hamali workers and promised to raise their long-pending issues in the Legislative Assembly.

In her keynote address, minister Seethakka lauded the resilience of the workers, stating that they turn their sweat and toil into a livelihood for their families. She assured that health cards and insurance coverage would be provided to hamali workers. While acknowledging a slight delay, she said the Revanth Reddy-led government remained committed to fulfilling its promises to the labour class.

Seethakka said the government would take steps to allot land for hamali unions at all mandal headquarters in the state. She noted that workers in many villages do not even have proper resting places during their shifts.

“The people’s government has been striving to ensure justice for all sections of society since assuming office, and the welfare of the working class remains a top priority,” she said.

The event concluded with union leaders submitting a memorandum outlining their grievances to the dignitaries. Several leaders of the hamali union and local officials were present.