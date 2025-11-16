Seethakka Reviews Medaram Jatara Works, Orders Strict Crowd Control

WARANGAL: Panchayat raj minister Seethakka instructed officials to intensify preparations and focus on managing the massive crowds expected for the Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara scheduled for January 2026.

The minister, along with district collector T.S. Diwakar, first offered prayers at the temple and highlighted the cultural significance of the event. She later inspected the ongoing developmental works at the temple premises in Medaram, Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district, on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Seethakka said the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara is a symbol of Telangana’s self-respect. With the extensive developmental activities underway, Medaram is set to become a major spiritual centre known across the world.

She directed officials to install high-quality brass grills around the main shrines to improve crowd control and safety. These permanent grills are being fixed about six metres deep into the granite near the Gaddelu (platforms) and are designed to remain sturdy for nearly 200 years.

Seethakka said that, following Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s vision, the government is undertaking major permanent works at Medaram. She instructed officials not to compromise on any arrangements and to complete all preparations well in advance, beginning a detailed planning exercise three months before the fair to ensure devotee safety.

Meanwhile, officials from the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) and the health department have also finalised their arrangements for the Jatara. During a recent visit, Karimnagar Zone executive director Solomon and Warangal regional manager D. Vijay Bhanu performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a new RTC bus stand at the Y-junction in Medaram and announced that 4,000 RTC buses will be operated for the Maha Jatara.

TGSRTC has also begun running special buses from Hanamkonda to Medaram from Sunday, November 16, for devotees offering early prayers. Under the Maha Lakshmi Scheme, women can travel free in Express and Palle Velugu buses.

Library Corporation chairman Ravi Chander, Market Committee chairperson Rega Kalyani, Medaram Temple Priests Association president Jagga Rao, temple executive officer Veeraswamy, and officials from various departments were present.