Seethakka Reviews Arrangements For CM’s Medaram Visit

WARANGAL: In view of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s scheduled visit to Medaram on Tuesday, September 23, panchayat raj minister Seethakka, accompanied by district collector T.S. Divakar and Police Superintendent Shabarish, inspected the arrangements at Medaram in Tadvai mandal on Monday.

The minister first offered prayers at the Sammakka and Saralamma temple and then reviewed the ongoing works for the Chief Minister’s programme. She instructed officials to complete all arrangements smoothly and to take proactive measures to prevent any issues.

Seethakka, along with senior officials, inspected the temple premises, the command control room, and surrounding areas to ensure preparations were in place.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Chief Minister would arrive in Medaram by helicopter. His programme includes a darshan of goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, laying foundation stones for various developmental works linked to the Medaram Maha Jatara, a review meeting with officials and temple priests, and the release of new designs for the temple’s redevelopment.

She emphasised that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has deep faith in the goddesses and is happy to be visiting Medaram. She directed the district administration, led by collector Divakar and SP Shabarish, to make all necessary arrangements to ensure the visit is successful and without shortcomings.

ASP Shivam Upadhyay, additional collector C.H. Mahendar, Library Corporation chairman Ravi Chander, Market Committee chairperson Rega Kalyani, RDO Venkatesh, Priests’ Association president Jagga Rao, and temple executive officer Veeraswamy were also present.