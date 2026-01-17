Seethakka Review Arrangements for Cabinet Meeting in Medaram

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka reviews arrangements for conducting cabinet meeting in Medaram on January 18.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will first visit Khammam and take part in a few programmes and later reach Medaram. He would participate in cultural programmes being organized near ‘gadellu’ and later attend the cabinet meeting in Haritha hotel.

The next day, he would inaugurate the newly built arches and granite structures and other development works taken up at a cost of Rs.251 crore at the temple and offer special prayers. The district administration has made arrangements for over 300 people, mostly officials, who will be part of the cabinet meeting.

The administration already booked hotels and guest houses at Mulugu, Govindaraopet, Ramappa temple and Lakkavaram for providing accommodation for officials. On its part, the police department made elaborate arrangements for the meeting.