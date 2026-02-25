 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Seethakka Reaffirms Support for Banjaras at Sevalal Jayanti

Telangana
25 Feb 2026 7:44 PM IST

Accompanied by district collector T.S. Divakara, the minister offered special prayers.

Seethakka Reaffirms Support for Banjaras at Sevalal Jayanti
x
Panchayat raj minister Seethakka participates in the 287th Jayanti celebrations of Satguru Sant Sri Sevalal Maharaj held near Haritha Hotel in Mulugu on Wednesday. (DC)

Warangal: Panchayat raj minister Seethakka on Wednesday reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to the holistic development of the Banjara community at the 287th Jayanthi celebrations of Satguru Sant Sri Sevalal Maharaj in Mulugu.

The celebrations were organised at a site near the Haritha Hotel where the government has allotted land for construction of a Sant Sevalal Maharaj temple. Accompanied by district collector T.S. Divakara, the minister offered special prayers.

Addressing the gathering, Seethakka said the community should pursue progress in all sectors while following the spiritual path shown by the saint. She said the allotment of land for a community building and temple reflected the government’s commitment to the welfare and socio-economic empowerment of the Banjara community. She also addressed the gathering in the Banjara language.

District collector Divakara said education was key to community advancement and urged Banjara youth to prioritise health and education. He called upon those who had achieved success to support others and asked tribal officials to lead social development initiatives, drawing inspiration from Sant Sevalal’s ideals.

Banjara elder and festival committee president Porika Govind Nayak thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and minister Seethakka for allotting 20 acres of land in Maddimadugu for a temple and 20 guntas near Gattamma in Mulugu. He assured the community’s cooperation for construction of the shrines. The minister said the government would continue efforts to strengthen welfare measures for the community.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka state government Banjara community 
India Southern States Telangana Warangal 
Puli Sharath Kumar
About the AuthorPuli Sharath Kumar

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X