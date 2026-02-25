Seethakka Reaffirms Support for Banjaras at Sevalal Jayanti

Warangal: Panchayat raj minister Seethakka on Wednesday reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to the holistic development of the Banjara community at the 287th Jayanthi celebrations of Satguru Sant Sri Sevalal Maharaj in Mulugu.

The celebrations were organised at a site near the Haritha Hotel where the government has allotted land for construction of a Sant Sevalal Maharaj temple. Accompanied by district collector T.S. Divakara, the minister offered special prayers.

Addressing the gathering, Seethakka said the community should pursue progress in all sectors while following the spiritual path shown by the saint. She said the allotment of land for a community building and temple reflected the government’s commitment to the welfare and socio-economic empowerment of the Banjara community. She also addressed the gathering in the Banjara language.

District collector Divakara said education was key to community advancement and urged Banjara youth to prioritise health and education. He called upon those who had achieved success to support others and asked tribal officials to lead social development initiatives, drawing inspiration from Sant Sevalal’s ideals.

Banjara elder and festival committee president Porika Govind Nayak thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and minister Seethakka for allotting 20 acres of land in Maddimadugu for a temple and 20 guntas near Gattamma in Mulugu. He assured the community’s cooperation for construction of the shrines. The minister said the government would continue efforts to strengthen welfare measures for the community.