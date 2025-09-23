Seethakka Lauds CM’s Medaram Temple Plan

WARANGAL: Panchayat raj minister Seethakka on Tuesday thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his commitment to develop the Medaram temple in a manner that would last a thousand years. She was visibly emotional during a meeting held at Medaram in Tadvai mandal, Mulugu district.

Addressing a public gathering arranged for the unveiling of the master plan for the Sammakka-Saralamma temple’s development, Seethakka said her life was blessed to have the opportunity to contribute to the temple of the tribal goddesses.

She praised the Chief Minister, noting that no previous CM had ever visited Medaram specifically for its development. She said it was a matter of great fortune for local people that Revanth Reddy personally came to ensure the construction would respect tribal customs and traditions.

Seethakka played a key role in coordinating the event and getting the plan approved. She was instrumental in bringing all stakeholders, including temple priests, on board. She camped in Medaram for three days prior to the visit, working with district collector T.S. Divakar, police superintendent Shabarish, and other officials to ensure flawless arrangements.

The Chief Minister’s visit was marked by a festive atmosphere, with thousands of devotees and locals turning out to welcome him. It was the first time a CM conducted a field-level review of the temple development plan at the site. He assigned ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Seethakka the responsibility of overseeing the project and ensuring that work is completed on a war footing before the Maha Jatara.

The Chief Minister’s statement that he became CM with the blessings of Sammakka and Saralamma drew loud applause from the crowd. Locals believe his visit signals the beginning of a new era for Medaram’s development.