Seethakka Lashes Out As Parents Dragged Into House Debate

Hyderabad: Minister for women and child welfare Danasari Anasuya aka Seethakka on Tuesday took umbrage to Boath MLA Anil Jadhav saying her parents obtained pattas for podu lands during the BRS government's tenure.

The BRS MLA made the remarks during the ongoing Assembly session. To which Seethakka retaliated, saying her parents obtained podu land based on the Congress' policy.

"Podu land pattas are not a gift from the BRS to STs. It was a Congress government order which was issued by the UPA government. Following the Congress government's decision, hundreds of STs obtained pattas on podu lands across the country. The BRS MLAs feel that their own lands were distributed to STs," Seethakka fumed.

The Mulug MLA said her parents are still dependent on agriculture, even though she is a state minister.

"The BRS always makes false allegations. My parents are entitled to the Forest Rights Act, 2006. The BRS did not donate any waste land anywhere. An Adivasi is entitled to up to 10 acres as per the act. When the BRS was in power, they promised 12 per cent reservations for minorities. The case is still pending before the court of law and the BRS has failed to fulfil its promises. The previous government lured SCs, BCs and STs by announcing several schemes but only BRS activists benefited from such schemes while genuine people were neglected," Seethakka said.

Seethakka further said, “Reservations for the disadvantaged communities were given by the Congress party. We have allocated more than Rs 30,000 crores for welfare of SC, ST communities. CM Revanth Reddy attended the Nagoba Jatara in Keslapur village. Tribals got rights over podu land with the initiative of Sonia Gandhi. Those who have encroached 100s of acres of these lands will be divested and given to landless tribals.”

Seventeen businesses have been identified to encourage women. We aim to make one crore women crorepatis. I was not given constituency development funds by the BRS regime, she said.