Seethakka Joins Door-to-Door Campaign for Congress Candidate Naveen Yadav in Borabanda

Hyderabad: Minister Seethakka participated in the door-to-door campaign held at Vinayaka Rao Nagar under the Borabanda division of Jubilee Hills constituency on Tuesday.

She was accompanied by Irrigation Department Chairman Muvva Vijay Babu, Congress MLA candidate Naveen Yadav, and Borabanda Corporator Baba Fasiuddin. The leaders visited every household, interacting with residents and learning about their issues and expectations.

Seethakka said that only the Congress Party, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has the vision and strength to fulfill the people’s aspirations. She appealed to voters to ensure Naveen Yadav’s victory in the upcoming by-election.

A large number of Congress leaders, women, youth, and party workers took part in the campaign.