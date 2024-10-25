Seethakka gives away computers to ZPH School in Mulugu

WARANGAL: Students in government schools must compete with their own talent and get good marks in SSC examinations, advised panchayat raj minister Seethakka here on Thursday.

The Maritech IT organisation donated 100 computers to the district education department to distribute them in government high schools under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

The minister, accompanied by district collector T. S. Diwakar, distributed 10 computers to Zilla Parishad High School here at Eturnagaram mandal in Mulugu district

Seethakka said education will be highly useful for students in the future. Along with gaining knowledge through various subjects, students must also perform in extra-curricular activities and in sports.

Students should not only compete with other students but also compete with their own talent and must reach greater heights in future.

The minister ordered the school management to take necessary steps for increasing the school strength and to treat all students like that of their own children along with providing digital education to students.

The project officer of ITDA Chitra Mishra, district education officer Panani and school staff were present along with others.