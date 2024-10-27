Seethakka for ensuring Bhagiratha’s functioning

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj minister Danasari Anasuya ‘Seethakka’ on Saturday said the government would not brook any excuse from officials when it came to supplying clean drinking water, and instructed officials to ensure that all components of the Mission Bhagiratha were functioning properly.

Seethakka, who chaired a review meeting with senior officials on the subject at the Secretariat, said there was a need to create confidence in the Mission Bhagiratha water supply as many people were demanding digging of borewells and installing of RO water systems to meet their needs even in areas where the scheme was in operation.

“Despite spending tens of thousands of crores of rupees on the project, people are depending on borewells and RO plants. All MB tanks must be periodically cleaned, and leakages in pipelines must be arrested and stopped. Officials must get monthly status reports from all villages on drinking water supply to plug any gaps,” she said. Seethakka also added that a helpline phone number will be announced soon for people to complain about problems related to drinking water supply in rural areas.