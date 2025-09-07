Seethakka Devises Poll Strategy In Adilabad

Adilabad:Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka briefly visited Adilabad town on Saturday while en route to Sevagram in Wardha, Maharashtra.

During her visit, she met AICC in-charge for Telangana, Meenakshi Natarajan, and reportedly participated in a party training camp.

While in Adilabad, Seethakka held discussions with local leaders including Assembly Constituency in-charge Kandi Srinivas Reddy, Girijan Corporation chairman Kotnak Tirupati, TPCC vice president Atram Suguna, and Kisan Congress state general secretary Srikath Reddy.

She inquired about the current political scenario in the district and sought feedback on strategies to be adopted in the upcoming local body elections to ensure the party’s success. The interactions underline the party’s focus on grassroots engagement and preparation ahead of the polls.