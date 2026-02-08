Seethakka Blames BRS-era Loans For State’s Financial Strain

Nalgonda: Panchayat raj and rural development minister D. Anasuya Seethakka on Sunday attributed the financial constraints faced by the Congress government to loans raised by the previous BRS regime, which she said had affected the implementation of a few welfare schemes.

Addressing an election campaign meeting in Bhongir municipality of Yadadri-Bhongir, the minister said Telangana had been a surplus budget state at the time of its formation in 2014, but had since been pushed into debt due to borrowings by the BRS government. She alleged that funds raised in the name of irrigation projects were misused and personal wealth was accumulated by BRS leaders.

Without naming them directly, she referred to internal differences within the family of former chief minister and BRS president K. Chandrashekhar Rao, indirectly targeting BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and his sister Kavitha.

Despite financial hurdles, Seethakka said the Congress government was implementing welfare schemes with commitment and sincerity, and would fulfil all its poll promises during its tenure.

She said no government other than the Congress had the resolve to supply fine rice to ration cardholders and provide free electricity up to 200 units to households. She criticised the previous BRS government for failing to supply safe drinking water in towns and cities, and accused BRS leaders of making false promises and levelling baseless allegations against the Congress during the municipal elections.

She said electing Congress councillors would help ensure development of wards and resolution of civic issues, and assured that additional funds from her departments would be sanctioned for the development of Bhongir municipality.

Speaking at the meeting, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy appealed to voters to support Congress candidates, stating that they would remain accessible to the public. He accused the BJP of attempting to polarise voters along caste and religious lines and blamed the Centre’s policies for the rise in prices of essential commodities, gold and silver.

He urged voters to reject both the BRS and the BJP in the municipal elections.

Bhongir MLA Kumbham Anil Kumar and Congress candidates were also present at the campaign meeting.