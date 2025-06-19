Seethakka Asks Students To Learn New Tech, Manners

WARANGAL: New technology is being introduced to enhance the quality of education in government schools. Students should not only make use of this technology but also focus on their studies while cultivating discipline and good manners, said panchayat raj minister Seethakka.

The minister, accompanied by district collector T.S. Divakar and libraries department chairman Banoth Ravi Chander, inaugurated a new computer lab at the Government Model School in Bandarupalli village of Mulugu district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Seethakka said that access to computer-based education in schools has improved thanks to the support extended by various companies. She added that in the coming days, with the cooperation of voluntary organisations, computer labs will be established in all government schools across the district.

She emphasised that computer knowledge significantly helps students learn the English language more effectively. “No matter how much knowledge a person has, it holds little value without proficiency in English and computer skills,” she said.

The minister expressed her hopes for students in tribal areas like Mulugu, stating that they should not only excel academically but also develop technical skills from the school level, enabling them to reach greater heights just like students from more developed regions.

District collector Divakar acknowledged minister Seethakka’s initiative, through which Infosys donated computers to government school students. He advised students to remain humble, no matter how successful they become, and to earn the respect of their parents and teachers by being helpful and grounded.

He also urged teachers to go beyond academics by instilling discipline, good manners, and moral values in their students, helping shape them into responsible individuals.