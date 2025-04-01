Seethakka asks police to take stern action against those involved in two rape cases

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Seethakka on Tuesday asked the police department to take stringent action against those who were involved in two rape cases that took place in Nagarkurnool district and Pahardisherif.

In a statement, she said that she spoke to police officers and women welfare department officials concerned and enquired about the incidents at Urukondapeta in Nagarkurnool district and Pahadisherif. The Minister spoke to the Women Safety Wing Director-General Shikha Goel, Hyderabad and Rachakonda Police Commissioners, CV Anand and G Sudheer Kumar, respectively.

She spoke to the women and child welfare department director A Kanthi Wesley over telephone. Stating that officials concerned provided necessary assistance to the victims, the Minister ordered them to ensure that the accused were punished severely as per law.

“We responded immediately after the incidents came to light and the police already arrested all the accused within hours after the incident. We are taking care of the victims at the Sakhi center,” the Minister said.

“We believe that drugs were also a factor in the sexual assault incident. Our government is seriously working to curb drugs. We have asked the police department to increase patrolling in the areas,” Seethakka added.