Seethakka Appears Before Court in 2021 Case Booked for Staging Protest during Covid

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Seethaka appeared before the court here on Saturday in connection with a case registered against her during the BRS regime for staging a protest to include Covid treatment in Rajiv Arogyasri scheme.

Accompanied by her counsel N Krishna Kumar Goud, the Minister appeared before the special court for public representatives in Nampally. The case was registered when Seethaka and other leaders were protesting at Indira Park in April 2021 against the then BRS government demanding to include treatment for Covid in Arogyasri scheme.

She along with MLC Balmoor Venkat, NSUI city president Abhijit and other activists staged demonstration to help poor people during pandemic demanding that the BRS government include Covid in Arogyasri scheme as several families sold their properties for treatment expenses of those affected with Covid.

They staged the protest only after seeing the difficulties of several families in bearing the medical expenses. Many people lost their lives due to Covid as they could not spend lakhs of rupees for treatment in private hospitals and that is why they demanded to include Covid in Arogyasri and save precious lives.

Goud said the court posted the matter to December 18 asking her to personally appear again.