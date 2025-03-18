Security Tightened at MP D.K. Aruna’s Residence

Hyderabad: Following the state government’s decision to beef up security at Lok Sabha member D.K. Aruna’s house in Road No. 56, Jubilee Hills, city police commissioner C.V. Anand on Monday visited her house and inspected the areas where an unidentified intruder had moved around in the early hours of Sunday.

Taking the issue quite seriously, Anand, along with his special team and zonal heads, made a thorough inspection of the three storied building and its rear side from where the masked man gained entry through the kitchen grill.

Anand instructed Jubilee Hills police to intensify night patrolling, identify all vulnerable areas and install more CCTV cameras. Further the commissioner instructed the IT team to constantly monitor the movements in the West Zone areas, especially during nights.

“I believe that the person had conducted a reiki before barging into my house. I suspect foul play. I have urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to ensure that the police will intensify security not only at my house but in the entire area,” Aruna, who is also BJP national vice-president, told Deccan Chronicle.

Reportedly, Aruna also urged the state government to provide security to her husband D.K. Bharat Simha Reddy, a businessman, who often travels to remote places.

Sources said that personnel from intelligence and SB wings are trying to establish the man’s motive for the intrusion.