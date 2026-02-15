Security Tightened Ahead Of Mayor, Chairman Elections In Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad district collector Ila Tripathi on Sunday reviewed arrangements at the Municipal Corporation office ahead of the special meeting scheduled on February 16.

Newly elected corporators and ex-officio members, including MPs, MLCs and MLAs, are expected to attend the meeting.

The collector directed officials to make arrangements in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission and ensure there are no lapses. She also instructed officials to put in place adequate arrangements for special meetings to be held in the municipalities of Bodhan, Armoor and Bheemgal, and to deploy tight security to prevent any untoward incidents.

She stated that the meeting will commence at 11 am, during which special officers will administer the oath to newly elected corporators and councillors. As per the State Election Commission schedule, elections for mayor and deputy mayor, and chairman and vice-chairman, will be conducted at 12.30 pm.

The collector said the elections would be held in accordance with election rules. Municipal Corporation commissioner Dileep Kumar, RDO Rajendra Kumar and other officials were present.