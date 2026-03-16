Security Officer Lands in Soup Over Council Door Protocol

Hyderabad: Following instructions from higher-ups nearly landed a security officer in the Legislature in trouble when he stopped health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha from entering the newly-renovated Legislative Council building using a door through which Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had used just minutes earlier.

The health minister, who was accompanied by Congress whip Ramachandru Naik, was told by a security officer to use a different door as the one the minister sought to enter the Council building from was only meant for the Chief Minister.

However, Rajanarsimha, who was visibly irritated at being stopped, pointed to the signage on the entrance, which said it was for the Chief Minister and ministers. After questioning how he could be stopped, walked through the door and went into the Council building.