Security in Place at RGICS Ahead of IPL’s First Match on March 23

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police have bolstered security around Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (RGICS) in Uppal ahead of its first IPL 2025 fixture featuring host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals from 3.30 pm on March 23. Apart from hosting seven league matches in the 18th edition of the popular cricketing event, RGICS will also host a qualifier match on May 20 and an eliminator tie the next day.

Meanwhile, Rachakonda police commissioner G. Sudhir Babu inspected the stadium and the arrangements being made on Monday. Babu said that about 450 CCTV cameras will be installed around the stadium, while the surroundings will also be under heavy electronic surveillance.

He advised the IPL management to look at the issue of distribution of tickets without any confusion. Those selling food and soft drinks inside the stadium have been asked to wear similar uniform.

Participating in a coordination meeting involving top police officials, representatives from IPL management, Hyderabad Cricket Association and SRH, he urged the organisers and officials not to allow laptops, electronic equipment, fireplaces, sharp items, eateries and water bottles inside the stadium.

DCPs Padmaja, Arvind Babu, Indira and G. Narasimha Reddy and other senior police officials were also present in the coordination meeting.