Security Guard Arrested For Growing Ganja

Hyderabad: A security guard, Mata Badal from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly growing ganja at a private farm in Gopanpally, Gachibowli. He was taken into custody by the Serilingampally SOT and Gachibowli police during a raid in NTR Nagar. Investigators found that the watchman had allegedly been cultivating cannabis plants within the premises without the knowledge of others. Police seized 272 grams of ganja plants and a mobile phone used by the accused.

Two drivers killed, cleaner injured in NH-65 road accident

Two drivers were crushed to death between a lorry and a private bus in a road accident on National Highway No. 65 near the Nalgonda Cross Road flyover at Narketpally in Nalgonda district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The victims were identified as K. Srinivas (40) and B. Bangaraiah (38), both drivers of private buses. The bus cleaner, K. Suresh, sustained injuries in the accident.

The accident occurred around 2.30 am when a speeding lorry rammed into another lorry that had been stopped on the roadside. According to police, Srinivas, who was driving a bus travelling from Hyderabad to Kakinada, had stopped the vehicle after alleging that the lorry had scratched his bus while overtaking.

Srinivas and cleaner Suresh got down from the bus and argued with the lorry driver. Meanwhile, Bangaraiah, who was driving another bus, stopped his vehicle and came to support his colleague.

While the three were standing between the lorry and the bus and arguing with the lorry driver, another speeding lorry travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada rammed into the stationary lorry. The impact crushed Srinivas and Bangaraiah between the vehicles, killing them on the spot.

Cleaner Suresh sustained injuries in the incident.

Narketpally police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies of the deceased to the Government General Hospital mortuary in Nalgonda for post-mortem examination.

Online trading scam costs businessman ₹3.5 crore

A 66-year-old businessman from Cyberabad lost ₹3.5 crore after being lured into investing through a website promising profits. The alleged fraudsters kept changing their identities on social media, the victim said in his complaint lodged with the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Monday.

According to the FIR, the scam began on February 28 when the victim was contacted on Facebook by a woman claiming to be Navya Surj from Delhi, who later used the name Kajal Mishra. After obtaining his WhatsApp number, she began regular conversations and persuaded him to invest in cryptocurrency and online trading platforms. She claimed to be associated with an outfit in Delhi NCR and encouraged him to trade on the platforms.

Believing the schemes to be profitable, the complainant first invested ₹1.5 lakh, after which he was repeatedly encouraged to deposit additional funds. Police said the suspect later changed her identity to Anushka Sharma from Chandigarh, claiming to work in a clothing manufacturing business and a real estate consultancy. She persuaded the victim to invest about ₹16 lakh, promising high returns.

During trading, the victim was asked to take a ₹3 lakh loan to enhance profits. When he attempted to withdraw funds, his account was blocked and further payments were demanded. He later came into contact with another person called Rishika Sharma, who changed her name to Katha Banerjee from Kolkata, and persuaded him to invest through a website. After he invested ₹7 lakh, his account was again blocked.

Police said the complainant was informed that USD 43,701 had accumulated in his account and that he needed to pay ₹23 lakh as “Australian taxes” to withdraw the funds. He also transferred about ₹15 lakh to a person named Joshua, purportedly in the UK, for trading signals and contract fees. The accused later went inactive. Police said several social media accounts under different names were used to dupe victims.

Cops foil murder plot in Amberpet

Amberpet police, working with Charminar zone task force sleuths, foiled an alleged murder conspiracy and arrested three men accused of plotting to kill a woman over suspected extra-marital relations. Officers recovered a country-made pistol, six live rounds and a magazine from the accused: Dhamara Arun Kumar, a real estate merchant; Mohammed Abbu, a pan shop owner from Jawaharnagar in Yapral; and Mir Muzammil Ali Khan, a student from Yakutpura.

Investigators said Arun Kumar suspected his second wife of having an affair with a distant relative and decided to eliminate her. In November 2025, he allegedly approached Abbu for a firearm. Abbu then introduced him to Khan, who agreed to arrange the weapon and collected an advance of ₹20,000. In January, Khan and his cousin Salamath travelled to Munger, Bihar, where they purchased the weapon from one Tabish for ₹35,000. The firearm was later handed over to Arun Kumar for ₹1.1 lakh.

Police said the accused practised firing the weapon at Arun Kumar’s farmland in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. On Monday, the trio met in Amberpet to finalise their plan when task force sleuths, acting on a tip-off, apprehended them. Two other suspects from Bihar remain absconding. Further investigation is underway.

Court sentences man to life for wife's murder

The XVIII Additional Court in Chevella has sentenced Vadde Ramesh to life imprisonment for murdering his wife Anita in Shabad in 2021. The court also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the convict. The couple had been married for 10 years and had two children.

The incident took place under Shabad police limits, now part of the Future City commissionerate. Police said the couple had been quarrelling frequently. On July 12, 2021, at around 11.30 pm, Ramesh allegedly saw Anita speaking to another person on her mobile phone and suspected her of having an affair. A heated argument followed, during which Ramesh murdered her.

After the crime, Ramesh called his mother-in-law and informed her that Anita had died. He allegedly tried to mislead the family by claiming that they had eaten dinner, gone to bed, and that he did not know what had happened.

Following a complaint lodged by Anita’s mother, Shabad police registered a case and began investigation. Based on the evidence gathered, a charge sheet was filed. After examining the case, the court convicted Ramesh and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with the fine.

Husband kills woman after domestic quarrel in Warangal

A man allegedly murdered his wife following a domestic altercation in the 14th division of SR Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Enumamula police station limits in Warangal on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim was identified as Abbaraboina Anitha (40). The dispute reportedly began soon after Anitha returned home after attending a relative’s funeral rites.

During the argument, her husband Raju allegedly lost his temper, picked up a blunt object and attacked her, causing severe injuries.

Hearing the commotion, local residents rushed to the house and shifted the injured woman to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

Enumamula police have registered a case of murder and launched an investigation. Preliminary inquiries suggest that the couple had frequent domestic disputes.

Police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused, who is absconding. The body has been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

Temple theft in Ramachandrapuram

Unidentified assailants stole six tolas of gold ornaments and eight kilograms of silver from the Sri Vara Siddhi Vinayaka Swamy Temple at Ashoknagar Colony in Ramachandrapuram on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

According to RC Puram detective inspector Jetty Sreekar Babu, the theft was discovered on Tuesday morning when the temple priest arrived to perform daily rituals and noticed that ornaments and cash were missing. The priest lodged a complaint with the police. Police have registered a case and are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify the accused.

Phones worth Rs 3.04 Cr recovered

Cyberabad police handed over 1,016 recovered mobile phones, valued at about ₹3.04 crore, to victims during the 10th phase of the mobile phone distribution programme on Tuesday.

Police commissioner M Ramesh distributed the phones, which had been traced through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal. Of the recovered devices, 265 were traced by CCS Shamshabad, 255 by CCS Serilingampalli, 181 by CCS Qutbullapur, 160 by CCS Kukatpally and 155 by CCS Rajendranagar.

Officials advised citizens to report lost phones immediately via the CEIR portal, block SIM cards and avoid suspicious links. Crimes DCP A Muthyam Reddy and cybercrime DCP T Sai Manohar also cautioned people against cyber frauds.

Actress files complaint over online harassment

Tollywood actress Lavanya Tripathi has lodged a complaint with the city cybercrime unit alleging online harassment, defamation and cyberbullying through social media. She filed the complaint on March 7, and it came to light on Tuesday.

The 37‑year‑old actress, who resides in Jubilee Hills, submitted her complaint before the cybercrime unit’s ACP, alleging that an unknown person operating an Instagram account under the user ID @purple_crayon00 has been causing serious distress.

According to the complaint, the account allegedly posted defamatory, malicious and false statements targeting her and members of her family in multiple Instagram posts and comment sections. The posts reportedly contained false sexual allegations, remarks questioning character and morality, and abusive language, which caused public humiliation and damaged her personal and professional reputation.

She further stated that the harassment had been ongoing for several weeks and was systematic in nature. Among the incidents cited were offensive comments posted under an Instagram post tagged “varunkonidela7”, as well as extended threads making defamatory statements about her personal life and relationships. In another instance, the account allegedly made claims about her professional background and suggested personal misconduct.

A case has been registered under the IT Act, 2000, for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form, and under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for stalking and insulting the modesty of a woman. The actress urged police to write to social media platforms and furnish all details related to the accused.

Two get life for security guard's murder

A sessions court in the city has sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for the 2021 murder of security guard Laxman Jha, allegedly linked to an extra-marital affair. The court also imposed a fine of ₹3,000 on each convict.

The convicted are Khusbu Devi (26), wife of the deceased, and Lal Babu (30), a kitchen steward, both residents of Khairatabad.

The case came to light on January 15, 2021 when Laxman’s brother, Bihari Jha (28), lodged a complaint after Khusbu Devi informed him of Laxman’s death. On reaching the house, he found Laxman’s body in the balcony with ligature marks on his neck, raising suspicion of foul play.

Police initially registered a suspicious death case, later altering it to charges of murder and destruction of evidence. Khusbu Devi and Lal Babu were arrested on January 18, 2021, and the case was transferred to Lake police station.

Laxman, 30, had married Khusbu Devi in 2009. The couple had two children and lived in Rajnagar Maqtha, Khairatabad.

The accused were charged under relevant sections of the IPC and have now been remanded in judicial custody.

Speeding car hits three GHMC workers

Three GHMC sanitation workers were injured after a speeding car rammed into them while they were on duty in Ambedkar Nagar under Kapra limits on Tuesday morning.

According to a complaint lodged by one of the victims, Giraveni Ravi (42), a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Jawahar Nagar, the incident occurred at around 6.48 am near Millennium School. Ravi stated that he was working with fellow workers Nagunooru Pradeep and Manda Pentayya when a car bearing registration number TS08FL9625, driven in a rash and negligent manner, first hit a tree before crashing into them.

Local residents immediately alerted emergency services and shifted the injured workers to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. Following the complaint, police registered a case against the driver and began an investigation. Officials said further action would be taken based on the findings.

Meanwhile, records show that the car’s registered owner, Mohammad Abdul Javid Pasha, has seven traffic violations between February 2023 and July 2025. These include challans for driving without a seat belt, disobedience of orders, stop line crossing, overspeeding, and unauthorised parking, issued by traffic police in Bhongir, Charminar, Malkajgiri and Mahankali.

Three burglars held; ₹13 lakh recovered

Three habitual house burglars and a receiver of stolen property were arrested in a joint operation by the commissioner’s task force (Charminar zone) and Keesara police on Tuesday. Stolen ornaments and vehicles worth ₹13 lakh were recovered.

The accused were identified as Munithani Amar Raj Kumar Reddy alias Doll (28) of KCR Nagar, Amberpet; Abdul Lateef Khan alias Salman alias Gujja (32) of Shaheen Nagar; Gulam Hussain Khan alias Rehan Khan alias Rabbani (32) of Bandlaguda; and Gopalapuram Praneeth Chary alias Laddu (24), a goldsmith from Uppuguda.

Police said the trio were involved in night house burglaries and two-wheeler thefts in Uppal and Keesara limits. During the operation, 65 grams of gold ornaments, 400 grams of silver ornaments, three two-wheelers and seven mobile phones were seized.

Two cases — one at Uppal and another at Keesara — were detected. Amar, a habitual offender involved in about 88 property offences since 2010, had earlier been detained twice under the PD Act. Police also executed four long-pending non-bailable warrants against him. The accused were remanded to judicial custody.

ACB Nabs Moosapet Community Organiser for Demanding Bribe from Women's Group

The ACB arrested K. Murali, community organiser in Moosapet Circle-53 of the Kukatpally zone, redhanded while accepting a bribe on Tuesday. He had demanded the money from a complainant for processing a loan sanctioned to a Mahila Podupu Sangham. The ACB said the group was sanctioned a loan of `20 lakh and Murali allegedly demanded a bribe at the rate of `1,000 per `1 lakh rupees for processing the papers. Acting on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught Murali while he was accepting the bribe amount. Murali will be produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court at Nampally, the agency said.

Two Pedestrians Killed in Separate Road Accidents in Choutuppal

Two pedestrians were killed in separate road accidents in the Choutuppal police station limits. In one incident, Shankar Sahni, a 25-year-old worker from Bihar, died after being hit by an unidentified car near Thoopranpet. The car drove away after the accident. Sahni was crossing the road after picking up essentials at a local grocery shop when the car hit him at high speed. Elsewehere, Esam Sattaiah, 43, a mason died after being hit by a lorry near Thangadapalli crossroads. A resident of Ramnagar Colony in Choutuppal, he was returning home from work. He had alighted from an autorickshaw and was crossing the road when the lorry hit him.