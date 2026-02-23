Security Forces Take Control of Maoist Stronghold at Karreguttalu

Warangal: Security forces have taken control of the Karregutta hills, a long-standing stronghold of the banned CPI (Maoist), and started construction of a permanent road across the high-altitude terrain straddling Pamunuru in Mulugu district of Telangana and Tadapala in Chhattisgarh.

Officials said the area is being secured to prevent any resurgence of Maoist activity.

The operation to reclaim the densely forested hills, marked by natural cave systems, was launched between April and May last year. Following what authorities described as a ‘Special Operation’, security personnel flushed out Maoist cadres who had been using the terrain as a hideout.

Subsequent combing operations led to the recovery and neutralisation of a large cache of explosive materials, including thousands of bottle bombs and landmines allegedly planted to deter advancing forces.

A multi-layered security deployment is currently in place to oversee the road construction. The deployment includes Quick Reaction Teams, Road Side Combing Operation Teams and mine disposal units. Personnel are engaged in clearing improvised explosive devices and booby traps along the route.

On January 26, security camps on both the Telangana and Chhattisgarh sides jointly celebrated Republic Day, which officials described as indicative of the restored control over the area.

Senior officers said plans are under way to establish a permanent training camp on the Karregutta peaks by March. They stated that a sustained presence at the elevated site would provide a vantage point to monitor movements across the surrounding forest region.

Authorities said the road project is expected to improve troop mobility and extend administrative access to remote tribal habitations that were earlier difficult to reach due to security concerns.