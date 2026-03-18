Security Firms Told To Verify Recruits

Hyderabad: The Telangana home department has taken serious note of reports that certain private security agencies are recruiting guards and supervisors without verifying their character and antecedents through the concerned police authorities, and are deploying them at client sites.

Officials stressed that engaging unverified personnel in companies, business establishments and residential apartments is highly undesirable from the standpoint of safety and security of clients, establishments and public safety at large.

As per Section 7(1) of the Telangana Private Security Agencies Rules (TPSAR), 2022, every agency is mandatorily required to ensure that the character and antecedents of all guards and supervisors engaged by them are duly verified by the police. Only those who possess valid Police Verification Certificates may be deployed.

The directive further reminds agencies and client establishments that compliance is not optional. The presence of unverified guards can compromise security arrangements, expose businesses to risk, and erode public confidence in private security services.

In addition, Section 10(3) of the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005, provides that preference may be given to ex-servicemen in recruitment of supervisors and guards. Authorities noted that ex-servicemen bring discipline, training and reliability, and their inclusion strengthens the quality of private security services.

The home department has warned that non-compliance with these directions will invite appropriate action under the provisions of the applicable rules and regulations. Agencies found violating the mandate may face penalties, suspension of licences, or other statutory measures.

A press release issued by the director general of police on Wednesday reiterated that strict adherence to verification norms is essential for safeguarding clients, establishments and the wider public.