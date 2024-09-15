Security Beefed Up at Serilingampally MLA’s House

Hyderabad: Police security has been beefed up at the residence of Congress Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi after the police received an intelligence input that BRS MLAs were likely to surround his residence. Thirty police personnel from the Kukatpally station were deployed for the MLA’s security.

The heavy bandobast comes as a result of the phone calls received by BRS cadre, including BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, threatening to visit Gandhi’s residence. According to sources, the bandobast has been in place since the past three days after the police received specific information about some potential tensions.