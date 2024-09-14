Secunderabad YMCA Hosts Blood Camp to Mark 180th Anniversary

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad YMCA conducted a blood donation camp to kickstart the celebrations of its 180th anniversary, here on Saturday. Dr E. Jayakar Daniel, president, said many people came forward to donate blood because of the YMCA’s rich history and their association with the organisation. Rudrapati James Kenneth, secretary, said year-long events had been planned for the celebration. “Secunderabad YMCA is one of the active centre where sports, debates, music and other activities take place every day.”