Secunderabad Station Development Works Gains Pace

HYDERABAD: The redevelopment of Secunderabad railway station is progressing rapidly, with Union minister G. Kishan Reddy announcing that the project, costing Rs 715 crore, is nearing major milestones. The works could be completed by late 2025 or early 2026. Designed to handle 2.7 lakh passengers per day and 32,500 per hour—up from the current 1.97 lakh daily and 23,000 hourly—the upgraded station is set to become one of India’s most modern rail hubs.

Following an inspection with senior railway officials, Kishan Reddy said the work is being executed in phases, with the south block likely to be completed in the next four months and the entire project ready by December next year. About 46 per cent of the redevelopment work has been completed, including the RPF building, basement and multi-level parking, foot overbridges, lifts, escalators and substations.

Spanning 1,65,566 sq. m, the redeveloped complex will feature an iconic architectural design that integrates modern facilities with elements of Telangana’s cultural heritage. It will include a spacious 3-acre waiting hall with canteens and restaurants accommodating 3,000 passengers, an international-standard hotel, 26 lifts, 32 escalators, 2 travelators and 2 electrical substations.

The project also incorporates extensive green infrastructure—a 5 MW solar power plant, rooftop water harvesting systems, a sewage treatment plant with a 5-lakh-litre capacity and rainwater harvesting pits capable of storing 3.5 lakh litres.

Kishan Reddy said the redesigned station will have seamless multimodal connectivity with the Metro on both east and west sides, a bus terminal and multi-level parking. The project is being implemented under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme to make Secunderabad a world-class, passenger-friendly transit hub comparable to international airports.

The minister highlighted that railway investment in Telangana has seen a massive rise under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership—from Rs 258 crore in 2014–15 to Rs 5,337 crore in 2025–26. He noted that the state has witnessed extensive upgrades, including new lines, doubling and tripling of tracks, electrification, and modernisation of 40 stations. He urged the Telangana government to expedite road widening in front of Secunderabad station and improve access to the newly developed Cherlapally station to ease passenger movement.

Ongoing projects include a mega freight maintenance depot near Mahbubabad, Vande Bharat maintenance pit lines and the upcoming rail manufacturing unit at Kazipet, which will begin production by the third quarter of next year. Several station extensions are also underway to enhance regional connectivity.