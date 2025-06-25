Secunderabad Shree Jagannath Yatra To Be Conducted On June 27

Hyderabad: Shree Jagannath Swamy Ramgopal Trust has been organising the Rath Yatra for the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subadra every year, coinciding with the rath yatra at Jagannath Puri in Odisha.

The trust has been conducting the yatra regularly from the last 130 years from the Jagannath Temple at General Bazaar, Secunderabad.

Purshottam Malani, Founder Family Trustee - Shree Jagannath Swamy Ramgopal Trust said, “It is with great joy that we announce the annual chariot festival of Lord Jagannath. We expect that devotees from Secunderabad and Hyderabad will seek the blessings of the Lord in large numbers for the yatra on June 27”.

He further requested devotees to note the below timings and plan darshan accordingly.

The temple gates will be opened for darshan from 6.15 am and will be closed by 1 pm. Thereafter, the yatra procession is scheduled to start from the temple at 4 pm and after passing through General Bazar, it is scheduled to be at M.G. Road from 6.30 pm to 11 pm after which it will pass through the Hill Street, Ranigunj and will return to the temple at around 4 am the following morning.