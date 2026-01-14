Secunderabad RPF’s Unwavering Commitment to Passenger Security amid Festive Rush

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad division Railway Protection Force (RPF) remained steadfast in its commitment to ensuring safe, secure, and smooth travel for millions of passengers. Over 250 RPF personnel are deployed daily across the division, focusing on crowded trains bound for Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, and other major destinations.

To effectively manage the heavy influx of passengers, the RPF personnel were strategically positioned at critical points, including foot over bridges, platforms, and entry/exit gates. The queue management system has been implemented, ensuring an organized and smooth flow of passenger traffic even during peak hours.

Additionally, efforts to streamline vehicular traffic outside stations have been intensified by segregating autos, four-wheelers, and other vehicles into dedicated lanes. This organized traffic management ensures hassle-free drop-offs and pickups, reducing delays and enhancing passenger convenience. The RPF has fortified security at station entry and exit points with comprehensive access control measures.

The personnel conduct baggage checks and screenings to ensure compliance with safety protocols. Prohibited items, including inflammable and hazardous materials, are being strictly monitored to maintain a safe environment within station premises. To further enhance passenger and women's security, the RPF has deployed its all-women “Shakti” teams and Divisional CPDS to conduct decoy operations and implement proactive security measures.

Renowned for their agility and vigilance, these teams are actively stationed on platforms and inside trains, ensuring prompt action against offenses such as harassment, theft, and other crimes. Their strong and visible presence not only reassures women passengers but also serves as a deterrent to potential wrongdoers.

High-definition CCTV cameras have been installed across key areas in stations, enabling real-time monitoring and swift response to emergencies. These systems are integrated with a centralized control room, where trained RPF personnel monitor the footage round the clock. This constant vigilance ensures that suspicious activities are quickly identified and addressed.

Given the increased passenger load during the festive period, additional vigilance has been implemented on long-distance and special trains. Special Teams are conducting regular patrols to detect and deter criminal activities, such as luggage theft and unauthorized entry. Particular attention is being given to trains traveling overnight, ensuring uninterrupted security for passengers.

In view of the expected surge in passenger traffic in the coming days, RPF Secunderabad Division has already put in place comprehensive arrangements to manage the forthcoming rush effectively with additional RPF personnel deployed at sensitive and high-footfall stations, platforms, entry/exit points, and on board crowded and special trains.

Alakunta Naveen Kumar, who is Divisional Security Commissioner, Secunderabad Division stated that “RPF staff operate round the clock in rotation to ensure continuous vigilance at all stations across Secunderabad Division. Their dedication, especially during the festive period, reflects the highest standards of duty. While their families and communities celebrate at home, these officers perform their duties with resilience and commitment, embodying the spirit of passenger service for the safety, security and convenience of all travelers”.

The RPF remains fully prepared to handle the anticipated rush with heightened vigilance and proactive planning, ensuring safe, secure, and hassle-free travel for all passengers.