RPF’s Shakti teams bag smart policing award

Hyderabad: The Shakti teams of RPF Secunderabad division on Wednesday were honoured with FICCI Smart Policing 2025 award for excellent security and safety provided to women passengers.

Competing against 129 entries from 23 organisations, including 16 state police forces, six Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and other law enforcement agencies across the country, the teams have demonstrated exceptional commitment and effectiveness in ensuring the safety, security and empowerment of women passengers within the railway network, said RPF senior divisional security commissioner Debashmita C. Banerjee while receiving the award at FICCI Federation House at New Delhi on Tuesday.

RPF Shakti teams, a specialised unit of the RPF, were formed to enhance the security of women passengers, preventing crimes against them, and responding swiftly to distress situations, Debashmita told Deccan Chronicle on Wednesday.

Their proactive approach, intensive patrolling, surveillance, and prompt action in handling sensitive cases have significantly contributed to making railway journeys safer for women, Debashmita, said.

“The success of the Shakti teams stands as a testament to what can be achieved through willpower, sincerity, and a strong sense of duty. Their

relentless efforts not only enhance passenger confidence but also reinforce the RPF’s commitment to maintaining a safe and secure railway environment for all,” she added.

Since their inception in 2022, RPF Shakti teams have played a pivotal role in preventing numerous cases of harassment, trafficking and other crimes, ensuring that railway premises remain a safe and secure environment for women commuters, Debashmita, added.

The teams have apprehended 243 offenders involved in thefts of passenger belongings, leading to the recovery of property valued at `25.20 lakh. These offenders were handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) for further legal proceedings.

Additionally, the teams have taken action against 3,318 individuals under the Railways Act, having direct bearing on women security.