Secunderabad RPF Seizes Goods Worth Rs 1.35 Crore

Hyderabad: ‘Operation Satark’ conducted by the joint teams of Secunderabad RPF and GRP helped in the seizures of goods worth Rs 1.35 crore this year. The goods such as liquor, tobacco products, unaccounted gold, cash and precious items which were being transported through the railway network with a purpose to evade tax or carry out smuggling activities —were impounded by the joint team of the rail police.

On the other, during a routine patrolling conducted by the personnel of RPF and GRP, on Sunday night, the team members noticed four unclaimed bags in the B-1 coach of the (17008) Darbhanga-Secunderabad Express. The four unclaimed bags were containing liquor bottles of the premium brands. An inventory of 91 bottles with an estimated value of Rs 2,10,820 was prepared, Debashmita Banerjee, senior divisional security commissioner, Secunderabad division, stated in a press statement issued on Monday.

Furthermore, from January 1 till July 8, under the ‘Operation Satark’ drive, the contraband goods worth Rs 1.35 crore were recovered and 26 persons were arrested. The arrested persons were handed over to the law enforcement agency for further action, Debashmita added.

Elaborating further, she said that an increase of 34 per cent in terms of seizure value of contraband items was seen compared to the corresponding month of the previous year. Applauding the role of RPF personnel, the senior divisional security commissioner, said, “The successful execution of these operations reinforced the RPF’s commitment to ensure safety and security to train passengers as well as keeping tabs on the transportation of contraband goods and other illegal items.”